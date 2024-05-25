Birds, boats, and bottles: Poll symbols in Bollywood

This is one of the few instances in Hindi cinema where a filmmaker refers to an election symbol. In our films, election symbols have typically appeared as background props, even in the ones with political themes and characters. They’re used arbitrarily with no connection or impact on the story. Flora, fauna, and fowls are the most commonly deployed ones — a banyan tree in ‘Hu Tu Tu’ (1999), a rose in ‘Satta’ (2003) and ‘Shorgul’ (2016), sugarcane and peacock in ‘Fukrey 3’ (2023) to name a few. In other instances, there are inanimate objects: a remote control (‘Gulaab Gang’, 2014), a boat (‘Jallaad’, 1995), and even a liquor bottle (‘Mard’, 1998). The symbols and slogans of real political parties are also common background sights, often clashing with fictitious ones. Additionally, when they are unable to use the real ones, films inspired by political events (‘Bombay’, 1995; ‘Satyagraha’, 2013) and figures (‘Thalaivii’, 2021) try to use party symbols as creatively as possible to make them seem similar.