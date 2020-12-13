Birth anniversary special: 5 movies that made Raj Kapoor the greatest 'Showman' ever

The legendary Raj Kapoor was arguably one of the biggest and most celebrated artistes in Hindi cinema during its 'golden age'. The film industry's most iconic actor enjoyed a dedicated fan following due to his sincere performances, lively reel image and regal looks. The 'Showman', a part of Bollywood's original triumvirate, starred in several commercially successful movies and proved that he was second to none.



On Monday, as fans remember the matinee idol on his birth anniversary, here is a look at five films that showcase his talent.

Awara (1951): Awara, widely regarded as one of the greatest Hindi films of all time, revolved around the journey of a petty thief. The film emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. It established Raj Kapoor as a superstar in the Soviet Union, opening new avenues for Indian cinema. It had a stellar cast that included Prithviraj Kapoor, Nargis and Cuckoo .



Shree 420 (1955): The evergreen classic was an ode to the undying spirit of the common man and revolved around what happens when a young man moves to Mumbai to make it big in life. The film piqued curiosity with its unique title, setting the box office on fire. Shree 420 featured quite a few dialogues with sociopolitical undertones.



Sangam (1964): The ambitious multi-starrer, which featured Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar as the parallel leads, revolved around the changing equations between three childhood friends. The biggie impressed fans with its stellar production and flawless execution, emerging as a blockbuster. It was remade in Telugu and Turkish as Swapna and Arkadaşımın Aşkısın, respectively.



Mera Naam Joker (1970): The cult classic, which is set to turn 50 on December 18, is widely regarded as the most ambitious movie of The Showman's career. It revolved around the journey of a young man who finds success as a circus clown. It featured evergreen songs such as Kehta Hai Joker and Jeena Yahaan Marna Yahaan, which clicked with the masses. The magnum opus emerged as a hit internationally but failed to make an impact at the domestic box office.

Bobby (1973): Bobby, just like the films mentioned above, was directed by Raj Kapoor and served as proof of his abilities as a storyteller. It, however, did not feature him in the lead. The romantic-drama, starring Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor, revolved around what happens when a young man from an affluent family falls in love with the daughter of a fisherman. It popularised the 'rich vs poor' theme, emerging as a trendsetter in Bollywood.