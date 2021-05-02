Birth anniversary special: Do you remember these Satyajit Ray movies?

Satyajit Ray is a name that needs no introduction at all. The internationally-acclaimed filmmaker earned the respect of cinephiles with his powerful brand of storytelling and remarkable range as a director. He rarely hesitated to express his opinions through his work,proving that he was an artist in the truest sense. On Sunday, as fans remember the thespian on his 100th birth anniversary, here is a look at five movies that bear testimony to his talent.



Pather Panchali (1955)



Pather Panchali was the first part of the Apur Sansar trilogy and revolved around the life of a child from a humble background. It received rave reviews for highlighting that poverty can co-exist with the simple joys associated with childhood. The movie was based on a Bengali novel of the same name and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian films of all time.

Apur Sansar (1959)

Apur Sansar is widely regarded as one of the most important Indian movies of the era gone by as it marked the big screen debut of Soumitra Chatterjee, who would go on to redefine the tenets of Bengali cinema with his stellar body of work. The film was the final instalment of the Apu franchise and a sequel to Aparajito. The classic featured a moving climax, which hit the right notes with its organic intensity.



Nayak (1966)



The timeless classic created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs as it marked Ray's first collaboration with Bengali cinema's resident superstar Uttam Kumar, who was perceived to be a 'mainstream' hero. Nayak revolved around what happens when a matinee idol reveals his deepest secrets to a journalist during a 24-hour-long train journey. The cast included Sharmila Tagore, Bireswar Sen and Sumita Sanyal.

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1969)

Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne was one of the most 'commercial' films of Ray's career and proved that he could do justice to light-hearted themes. It revolved around the adventures (or rather misadventures) of a hopeless singer named Goopy , played by Tapen Chatterjee, and his friend Bagha Bayen, played by Rabi Ghosh. The film proved to a delight for one and all and emerged as a big hit at the box office.



Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977)

The Sanjeev Kumar-starrer was based on Premchand's novel of the same name and revolved around certain events that transpired in the princely state of Awadh during the British Rule. The period drama failed to live up to expectations at the box office but attained cult status due to the top notch performances.