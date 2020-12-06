Birthday special: 4 critically-acclaimed movies that bear testimony to Shekhar Kapur's talent

Shekhar Kapur is arguably one of the biggest and most accomplished names in the film industry. The ace filmmaker enjoys a strong fan following due to his simple yet effective style of storytelling and outspoken nature. An international star in his own right, he has wielded the microphone for quite a few well-received movies, proving he is a force to be reckoned with. On Sunday, as the Mr India helmer turns a year older, here is a look at four films that bear testimony to his talent.

Masoom (Hindi, 1983)

Kapur's maiden directorial venture Masoom was an adaptation of Erich Segal's popular novel Man, Woman and Child and revolved around how a man's married life is affected by an incident from his past. It had a stellar cast deadlined by Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Supriya Pathak. Actor Urmila Matondkar also appeared in the film as a child artiste.

Mr India (Hindi, 1987)

The evergreen classic starred actors Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead and revolved around what happens when a philanthropist comes to know about a 'secret device' invented by his father. The superhero movie, featuring Amrish Puri as the iconic 'Mogambo', emerged as a runaway hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews. It was remade in Tamil and Kannada as En Rathathin Rathame and Jai Karnataka respectively.

Bandit Queen (Hindi, 1994)

The hard-hitting drama, featuring Seema Biswas in the lead, revolved around the life of former activist and politician Phoolan Devi. It received rave reviews from all corners, establishing Kapur as an International bandit. The film had an impressive supporting cast that included Nirmal Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Saurabh Shukla. Bandit Queen was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars but failed to earn a nomination.

Elizabeth (English, 1998)

The critically-acclaimed movie featured Cate Blanchet in the lead role and proved to be a gamechanger for the British star. The film revolved around the initial years of Queen Elizabeth's reign, highlighting the struggles faced by the protagonist. Kapur also directed Elizabeth: The Golden Age, a sequel to the classic.