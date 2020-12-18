Birthday special: 4 movies that did justice to Brad Pitt’s acting abilities

There’s no denying the fact that Brad Pitt is one of the biggest and most sought-after actors in Hollywood. The handsome star enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence and effective dialogue delivery. He has headlined in quite a few critically-acclaimed movies, proving that he is a well-rounded performer as opposed to a mere ’star’. On Friday, as Pitt turns a year older, here is a look at four films that bear testimony to his talent

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

The Quentin Tarantino-directed biggie was a gripping attempt at storytelling that blurred the lines between fact and fantasy. It featured Pitt in the role of a stunt double helping him push his limits as a performer. He impressed fans with his Oscar-winning performance, keeping things as real as possible. The film featured Leonardo Di Caprio in the lead.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The film, which revolved around the journey of a man who ages in reverse, was a challenging outing for the actor as it required him to undergo an unusual transformation on the big screen. Pitt did justice and added credibility to a concept that could so easily have been dismissed as ‘outlandish’, helping fans suspend their disbelief.

Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club, widely regarded as a cult classic, was a complete departure from Pitt’s previous film. The actor underwent rigorous training to do justice to a role that was a caricature of the ideal ‘macho man’. The film, directed by David Fincher, emerged as the choice of die-hard movie buffs despite being a commercial failure.

Seven (1995)

Seven, featuring Pitt in the role of a young detective, hit the right notes with its effective presentation and gripping screenplay. It revolved around what happens when the protagonist explore a series of murders inspired by the seven cardinal sins. It emerged as a runaway hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews.