Birthday special: 4 movies that helped Naga Chaitanya make an impact in Telugu cinema

There's no denying the fact that Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. The young hero enjoys an impressive fan following due to his gripping screen presence and sincere performances. The 'Yuva Samarat' has starred in quite a few well-received movies, proving that he is an 'A-lister' in his own right. On Monday, as Chay turns a year older, here is a look at four movies that prove he is a force to be reckoned with.

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

The Gautham Menon-helmed movie revolved around the romantic journey of two good friends and emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film, which marked actor Samantha's acting debut, hit the right notes with its simple presentation and relatable storyline. It was shot simultaneously in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with Simbu and Trisha in the lead.

100% Love (2011)

The romantic comedy, which featured Chay and Tamannaah as the lead pair, opened to a good response at the box office while receiving positive reviews from the target audience. The Sukumar-directed movie, which revolved around the love-hate relationship between the protagonist and his cousin, was remade in Bengali and Tamil as Prem Ki Bujhini and 100% Kadhal, respectively.

Manam (2014)

The 'family film of year', Manam was an unforgettable release for Chay as it saw him share screen space with his father Nagarjuna and thathayya ANR. It holds the distinction of being the final movie of the Tollywood thespian's illustrious career.

Majili (2019)

The gripping romantic-drama created a buzz among fans as it marked Naga Chaitanya's first collaboration with Samantha Akkineni after marriage. The biggie, which highlighted the journey of an aspiring cricketer stuck in an unhappy marriage, made a solid impact at the box office while impressing the 'Gen Y' audience. Majili had an impressive supporting cast that included Rao Ramesh, Atul Kulkarni and Divyansha Kaushik