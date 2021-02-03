Birthday special: 4 popular Silambarasan movies that are too good to be missed

Silambarasan is arguably one of the most talented and popular stars in the Tamil film industry. The heartthrob enjoys a strong fan following due to his charismatic screen presence, outspoken nature and sincere performances. On Wednesday, as the erstwhile ‘Little Superstar’ turns a year older, here is a look at four films that bear testimony to his talent

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018)

While Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was not a conventional STR-starrer, it proved to be a memorable affair for him as it marked his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The biggie emerged as a commercial success, receiving rave reviews. The film, which had shades of The Godfather, featured a stellar cast headlined by Arvind Swami and Jyothika. It was dubbed in Telugu as Nawab.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010)

The Gautham Menon-helmed cult movie clicked with fans due to its relatable plot and the crackling chemistry between Simbu and Trisha. A commercial success, it was simultaneously made in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead. GVM later remade it in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha, which failed to recreate the magic of the original version.

Thotti Jaya (2005)

The critically-acclaimed Thotti Jaya featured a realistic performance from STR, which proved that he was more than just a commercial hero. The gangster-thriller, which revolved around the journey of an orphan, received rave reviews from movie buffs and soon attained cult status. It had an impressive cast that included Gopika, Pradeep Rawat and Vincent Asokan.

STR fans have been clamouring for a sequel to Thotti Jaya for a while.

Manmadhan (2004)

Widely regarded as one of the most challenging films of Silambarasan’s career, the romantic-thriller garnered a fair deal of attention due to the actor’s effective performance. The film had a dark plot, which revolved around the journey of a man who becomes a serial killer after his twin dies by suicide. It was later remade in Kannada as Madana.