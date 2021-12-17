Birthday special: 4 upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

John Abraham is quite a popular name in the Hindi film industry. The self-made star, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Jism, enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances, chiseled physique and charismatic screen presence. The actor has worked with some of the industry's biggest directors--right from Shoojit Sircar to Kabir Khan-- proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Thursday, as the mass hero turns 49, here is a look at his upcoming movies.

Attack

John will be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in this action-thriller that revolves around a real-life hostage crisis. It has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is likely to do justice to the star's macho reel image. John has learned how to operate a gun in order to do justice to the film's fight sequences. The buzz is that Attack will cater to those who liked his work in the 2019 release Batla House, which was inspired by the life of a real-life police officer. It will hit the screens on January 28.

Ek Villain Returns

The action hero will be seen as the parallel lead alongside Arjun Kapoor in the eagerly-awaited thriller Ek Villain Returns, a spiritual successor to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain. It is likely to feature a racy narrative and several intense fight sequences. The perception is that the flick will be 'bigger and better' than the first part of the franchise. It is being directed by Mohit Suri. The cast includes Disha Patani, who acted in the filmmaker's 2020 hit Malang, and Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 8.

Pathan

John, who garnered a fair deal of attention when he played a stylish villain in Dhoom, is set to portray a negative character in the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, which will be Shah Rukh Khan's first release since Zero. The spy-thriller is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will cater to those who liked his previous film War. The biggie is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'Spyverse' and features Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist.

Mike (Producer only)

John, who was born in Aluva, is set to make his Mollywood debut with his latest production venture Mike. The film, directed by Vishnu Sivaprasad, will feature Ranjith Sajeev and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, The Paap star, who previously backed movies such as Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe, has an eye for good content. The general feeling is that Mike may prove to be a fine outing for all concerned.