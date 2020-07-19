Birthday Special: 5 Benedict Cumberbatch movies that are too good to be missed

It is no secret that Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the biggest and most popular actors of his generation. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, good looks, and impeccable dialogue delivery. He has starred in quite a few prestigious moves and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Sunday, as TV's 'Sherlock' turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that prove he is an artiste par excellence.

1917 (2020)

The Sam Mendes-helmed 1917, which released SonyLIV a few days ago, is a gripping war drama that highlights an unknown aspect of World War 1. The film featured Cumberbatch in a key supporting role and left fans spellbound.

The Grinch (2018)

A feast for the little ones. The Grinch featured Cumberbatch as the voice of the titular character and emerged as a smash hit. The film had a strong voice cast that included Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Sam Lavagnino. The movie is streaming on SonyLIV.

Dr Strange (2016)

The film that established Cumberbatch as the choice of the masses, Doctor Strange focused on the origin story of the titular superhero. It made a solid impact due to the actor's classy performance and the layered narrative. Cumberbatch reprised the character in Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Widely regarded as the most unforgettable movie of Cumberbatch's illustrious career, The Imitation Game featured the ace actor in the role of top mathematician Alun Turing and highlighted the events that forced him to end his life. An emotionally-charged drama, the film hit the right notes with its effective presentation and gripping narrative.

12 Years A Slave (2013)

A hard-hitting drama, 12 Years A Slave highlighted what happens when aa African-American man is kidnapped and sold to his new 'master'. The film, featuring Cumberbatch in the role of a plantation estate owner, was praised for the realistic depiction of slavery.

