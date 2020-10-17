Birthday special: 5 exciting Keerthy Suresh movies to look forward to

There's no denying the fact that Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in the film industry. The actor enjoys a strong fan following due to her striking screen presence, bindass nature and sincere performances.

She has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the Tamil and Telugu cinema, proving that she belongs to the big league. On Saturday, as Keethy turns a year older, here is a look at five upcoming movies that might prove to be game changers for the reel Savitri.

Rang De (Telugu)

Keerthy will be seen alongside noted actor Nithiin in the eagerly-awaited Rang De, directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame. The film, which was formally announced in 2019, is slated to arrive in theatres in 2021. Rang De has a strong supporting cast that includes Baahubali actor Rohini, Naresh and Vennela Kishore.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has created a great deal of buzz among fans as it marks Keerthy's first collaboration with Mahesh Babu. The film, helmed by Parasuram, is touted to be a family-entertainer and features 'Prince' in a new avatar. It is likely to feature light-hearted sequences as opposed to mass scenes.

Marakkar (Malayalam)

Directed by the legendary Priyadarshan, Marakkar is touted to be the biggest Malayalam movie of all time. The period-drama stars Mohanlal in the titular role and is expected to have stellar production values. Keerthy will be seen in a graceful new avatar in the magnum opus and this has piqued curiosity for all the right reasons. The film was slated to hit screens this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annaatthe (Tamil)

The Siva-directed Annaatthe is touted to be a potential gamechanger for Keerthy as it marks her first collaboration with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth. The rural-drama has a stellar cast that includes Khushbu (also known as Khushboo), Meena and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. A few websites had previously reported that Tollywood actor Gopichand would be playing the antagonist in the biggie and this created a buzz among fans. The 'Action Star', however, dismissed the rumours.

Miss India (Telugu)

Touted to be a romantic-drama, Miss India has a stellar cast headlined by 'Rhythm' and Jagapathy Babu. The Narendra Nath-directed movie was slated to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation.

