Birthday special: 5 films that helped Sonu Sood make an impact

Sonu Sood is beyond any doubt one of the most dependable performers in the film industry. The 'Punjab Da Munda', who began his career with a key role in the 1999 Tamil movie Kallazhagar, enjoys a strong fan following because of his sincere performances and striking screen presence. He has acted in quite a few big movies and proved that he is a star in his own right. On Friday, as Sood turns 48, here is a look at some of his most memorable movies.

Jodhaa Akbar (Hindi, 2008)

It is not easy to make an impact in a film featuring an ensemble cast. This, however, is exactly what Sood did when he essayed the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cousin in the Ashutosh Gowariker-helmed period drama Jodha Akbar. The biggie, starring Hrithik Roshan as the Mughal ruler Akbar, did well at the box office and won awards in several categories.

Arundhati (Telugu, 2009)

Widely regarded as the film that established him as one of Telugu cinema's most bankable villains, Arundhati was a fantasy drama that revolved around what happens when an evil spirit is accidentally freed from its tomb. The film, starring Anushka Shetty in a double role, featured the Moga-born actor in the role of a cunning womaniser and opened to a good response at the box office. His scenes with the 'Lady Superstar' were the backbone of Arundhati.

Also Read | Bollywood actor Sonu Sood lends helping hand to Covid patient in Chitradurga

Dabangg 3 (Hindi, 2010)

Sood held his own against Salman Khan in the action-packed Dabangg 3 and hit the right notes with his sincere performance. He garnered attention with his desi swag and chiselled physique, consolidating his standing in Bollywood. The blockbuster had an impressive cast that included Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and the late Vinod Khanna.

Vishnuvardhana (Kannada, 2011)

He impressed the Kannada audience with his work in the well-received Vishnuvardhana, starring Sudeep, and added a new dimension to his career. Sood essayed the role of a goon in the thriller, which was reportedly inspired by the South Korean thriller Handphone.

Julayi (Telugu, 2012)

Sood played a negative role in 'Guruji' Trivikram Srinivas' action-comedy Julayi, which has attained cult status over the years. The biggie starred Allu Arjun in the lead and proved to be a definite gamechanger for 'Bunny'. The blockbuster was later remade in Tamil as Saagasam with Sood reprising his role from the Telugu version. The remake, however, failed to live up to the standards set by Julayi