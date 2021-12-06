Birthday special: 5 films that prove Shekhar Kapur is a stellar filmmaker

Shekhar Kapur is inarguably one of Indian cinema's most popular filmmakers. The internationally-acclaimed artist enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work, outspoken nature and flawless understanding of human emotions.

The Mr India helmer has extracted effective performances from several celebrated artists--right from Naseeruddin Shah to Anil Kapoor--and proved his mettle. On Monday, as Kapur turns 76, here is a look at his finest movies.

Masoom (Hindi, 1983)

The film, which was based on the popular novel Man, Woman and Child, revolved around what happens when the protagonist's world is turned upside down because of an incident from his past. It had a stellar cast headlined by 'Naseer Saab' and Shabana Azmi. The movie is perhaps best remembered for its touching climax and unforgettable songs.

Masoom featured child actors Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar in key roles. Hansraj went on to carve a niche for himself in the industry with films such as Mohabbatein and Salaam Namaste. Matondkar, on the other hand, emerged as an overnight sensation with her performance in Rangeela. She consolidated her standing in Bollywood with movies such as Kaun?, Bhoot, Daud and Pinjar.

Mr. India (Hindi, 1987)

Mr India-- which featured Anil Kapoor in the lead-- revolved around the life of a simpleton, who becomes a 'superhero' because of a cloaking device that grants one the power of invisibility. It catered to a younger audience and attained cult status due to its stellar production values. The blockbuster gave Indian cinema one of its most iconic villains---Mogambo. Its cast included names such as Amrish Puri, Satish Kaushik, Ramesh Deo and Harish Patel.

Bandit Queen (Hindi, 1994)

Widely regarded as Kapur's finest work, Bandit Queen was based on Phoolan Devi's life and garnered plenty of attention due to its hard-hitting narrative. The film starred Seema Biswas in the titular and helped her win the National Award for 'Best Actress'. It holds a rating of 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, something that bears testimony to its rich legacy. Its cast included names such as Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla and Gajraj Rao.

Elizabeth (English, 1998)

Kapur impressed the global audience when he wielded the critically-acclaimed period drama, which dealt with the early years of Elizabeth's reign. It proved to be a showreel for Cate Blanchett and helped her give strong proof of her abilities as a performer. It was praised for its stunning costumes and the 'classy' performances. Elizabeth won the Academy Award for 'Best Makeup' and was nominated in six other categories.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (English, 2007)

The film, a sequel to Elizabeth, dealt with the later years of Elizabeth's reign and gave viewers a closer look at her personality. Blanchett reprised her role from the first part, securing yet another Academy Award nomination. The film received critical acclaim but didn't do as well as expected at the box office.