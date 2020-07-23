Birthday special: 5 memorable movies that prove Suriya is talent personified

It is no secret that Suriya is one of the biggest and most popular names in Tamil cinema. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his charming screen presence, sincere performances and impressive selection of roles. He has starred in quite a few commercially-successful movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Thursday, as ‘Nadippin Nayakan’ turns a year older, here is a look five movies that prove he is talent personified.

Kaakha Kaakha (2003)

A stylish action-thriller, Kaakha Kaakha featured Suriya in the role of a cop and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The Gautham Menon-helmed movie did well at the box office, impressing the target audience. It was later remade in Hindi with John Abraham and Genelia D’Souza in the lead.

Ghajini (2005)

Directed by ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Ghajini revolved around the tragic past of a successful businessman with Anterograde amnesia. The film featured quite a few gripping action sequences, which impressed the mass audience. The cast included Asin, Pradeep Rawat and Nayanthara. Ghajini was remade in Hindi under the same title with Aamir Khan playing the lead.

Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

One of the biggest hits of Suriya’s career, Vaaranam Aayiram was a romantic-drama that featured the ace actor in a double role. The film, directed by Gautham Menon, received rave reviews from all corners and soon attained cult status. It featured Simran, Sameera Reddy and Ramya/Divya Spandana as the leading ladies.

Rakht Charitra 2 (2010)

Helmed by maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, Rakht Charitra 2 was a gripping political-thriller and marked Suriya’s Bollywood debut. Inspired by real-life events, the film ruffled a few feathers with its chilling depiction of violence. The film (shot in Telugu as Rakta Charitra 2) had a stellar cast that included Vivek Oberoi, Sudeep, Priyamani and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Singam (2010)

Directed by top filmmaker Hari, Singam revolved around the exploits of a brave police officer and proved to be a feast for the masses. A commercial success, the film hit the right notes with its punch dialogues and action sequences.