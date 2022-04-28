Birthday special: 5 movies that established Samantha as Telugu cinema's 'Queen of Hearts'

There's no denying the fact that Samantha is one of the biggest and most sought-after names in the Telugu film industry. The self-made star began her career with the 2010 release Ye Maaya Chesave and soon found a foothold in the industry with her sincere performances and bindass nature. She has worked with some of Indian cinema's most celebrated names-- right from Nagarjuna to Manoj Bajpayee-- and proved that she is a brand in her own right. On Thursday, as Tollywood's 'Jaanu' turns a year older, here is a look at her best films.

Jaanu (2020)

Samantha stepped into Trisha's shoes for Jaanu, a remake of the cult Tamil film 96. The film revolved around what happens when her character reunites with her college sweetheart, played by Sharwanand, for a reunion years after they went their separate ways in life. Jaanu received rave reviews as Sam's crackling chemistry with 'Ram' added depth to the simple yet relatable plot. The positive word of mouth, however, did not translate to big numbers as the romantic drama underperformed at the box office.

Majili (2019)

The Shiva Nirvana-helmed drama focused a promising cricketer, essayed by Naga Chaitanya, who self-destructs after failing to marry his lover. He gets an opportunity to rebuild his life when he gets married to a simpleton who is in love with him. Sam played the role of the protagonist's supportive wife with effortless ease. Her silences did the talking, which helped the film reach its potential. Majili, which was released a week after Sam's Tamil movie Super Deluxe, emerged as a big hit.

Oh! Baby (2019)

The year 2019 proved to be a fabulous one for Samantha as she explored her abilities like never before. She played the titular role in this delightful comedy, which was a remake of the South Korean hit Miss Granny. Sam essayed the simple yet challenging part with utmost sincerity, lighting up the screen with her lively new avatar. Oh ! Baby did pretty well at the box office, establishing Samantha as a 'Lady Superstar'.

Rangasthalam (2018)

Samantha, who rose to fame with 'urban' films such as Attarintiki Daredi and Eega, experimented with her reel image when she essayed the role of a farmer named Ramaklakshmi in director Sukumar's rural drama Rangasthalam. The actioner, headlined with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan, saw her floor fans with her swag and flawless expressions. Her moves in the catchy song Rangamma Mangamma proved to be a major attraction. The movie had a strong cast that included Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Aadhi and Pooja Hegde.

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

It's virtually impossible to talk about Samantha's filmography without highlighting her performance in Ye Maaya Chesave, the film that established her as a recognisable face. The Gautham Menon-helmed flick dealt with what happens when Sam's Jessie falls for Karthik, an aspiring filmmaker. The star internalised the character quite well, bringing out her innocence. Her scenes with Chay, who played her lover, and the sweet twist towards the end helped the movie emerge as the undisputed choice of the younger generation. Ye Maaya Chesave was shot simultaneously in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with STR and Trisha in the lead. It was later remade in Hindi as Ekk Deewana Tha, which starred Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson. The Bollywood remake, directed by GVM himself, did not do well at the box office.

Honourable mentions: A Aa (2016), S/O Satyamurthy (2015), Manam (2014), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Eega (2012),