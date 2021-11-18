Birthday special: 5 movies that helped Nayanthara emerge as Tamil cinema's undisputed 'Lady Superstar'

Nayanthara is inarguably one of the most sought after stars in the Tamil film industry. The powerhouse performer has emerged as a bonafide 'Lady Superstar' because of her effective screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. On Thursday, as 'Thalaivi' turns 37, here is a look at her finest films.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan ( 2015)

The black-comedy clicked with the audience mainly because of Nayanthara's crackling chemistry with Vijay Sethupathi. The Dhanush-backed movie emerged as a big hit, receiving rave reviews from all corners.

Maya ( 2015)

Widely regarded as the film that marked the beginning of her reign at the box office, Maya was a supernatural thriller that revolved around what happens when a struggling ad filmmaker has a few eerie experiences while dealing with financial hardships. It did well at the box office and helped Nayanthara bag her first International Film Academy Award. It was remade in Kannada as Aake.

Aramm ( 2017)

The actor played the role of a responsible IAS officer in the Gopi Nainar-helmed drama, which revolved around the system's efforts to rescue a child who falls into a pothole. Nayanthara's graceful body language added a new dimension to the hard-hitting story. Aramm, shot on a limited budget emerged as a critical and commercial success.

Imaikkaa Nodigal ( 2018)

The movie revolved around what happens when Nayanthara's character, a 'cop', locks horns with a 'serial killer'. The actor hit the right notes with her confident screen presence and did justice to a complex character. The film opened to a thunderous response in Tamil Nadu and helped her consolidate her standing in the industry. The cast included Anurag Kashyap, Atharvaa, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

Kolamaavu Kokila ( 2018)

The black comedy drama featured Nayanthara in the role of a naive young woman who is forced to enter the drug trade when her mother is diagnosed with lung cancer. It had a captivating screenplay and proved to be a showreel for the ace actor. The film is being remade in Hindi as Good Luck Jerry with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.