Birthday special: 5 movies that made Anushka Shetty a 'Lady Superstar'

It is no secret that Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her gripping screen presence and remarkable 'box office stamina'. She has worked with some of the most sought-after names in Tollywood, proving that her stardom is second to none.

On Saturday, as 'Devasena' turns a year older, here is a look at five forgettable movies that made her the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema

Bhaagamathie (2018)

A gripping horror-thriller, Bhaagamathie revolved around what happens when an honest IAS officer is 'imprisoned' in a haunted house due to a cruel twist of fate. The G Ashok-directed biggie emerged as a runaway hit at the box office, receiving rave reviews from the target audience. It is being remade in Hindi as Durgavati with actor Bhumi Pednekar. in the lead.

Baahubali 2 (2017)

The pan-India blockbuster featured Anushka as the leading lady opposite Prabhas and hit the right notes with its grand presentation. The star left fans asking for more with her graceful performance, adding a new dimension to her career. The SS Rajamouli-directed movie had a strong supporting cast that included Rana Daggubati, Nassar, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishna.

Rudhramadevi (2015)

An Anushka show all the way, the period-drama revolved around the life of the revered queen Rudhramadevi and made a decent impact with its hard-hitting storyline. Anushka did justice to the challenging role, consolidating her standing in the industry.

Vedam (2010)

The Krish-helmed Vedam featured Anushka in the role of a sex-worker, giving her a solid platform to showcase her abilities as an actor. The well-received movie was remade in Tamil under the title with the Billa actor reprising her role.

Arundhati (2009)

Veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna's Arundhati is widely regarded as the film that established Anushka as a bankable star. The film, featuring her in a double role, emerged as a commercial success while receiving a positive response from the masses. It was remade in Bengali with Koel Mullick in the lead.