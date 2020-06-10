Birthday special: 5 movies that make Balakrishna a 'Legend'

It is no secret that Balakrishna is one of the most popular and respected names in the Telugu film industry. A seasoned performer, he enjoys a dedicated fan following due to his charismatic screen presence, impressive range as an actor and grand reel image.On Wednesday, as the Tollywood's favourite 'Legend' turns a year older, here is a look at five highly enjoyable movies that prove he is an artiste par excellence.

NTR biopic (2019)

The Krish-helmed NTR biopic, which was released in two parts, featured NBK as 'Annagaru' and served as strong proof of his abilities as an actor. The mass hero delivered a beautifully restrained yet intense performance, leaving die-hard fans spellbound. The biggie, produced by 'Nata Simha' himself, proved to be a commercial disappointment despite receiving positive reviews.

Legend (2014)

The mass entertainer in the truest sense, Legend featured the actor in an intense and gripping new avatar that did full justice to his onscreen image. The film boasted of quite a few paisa vasool action sequences that hit the right notes. The cast included Radhika Apte, Sonal Chauhan and Jagapathi Babu

Sri Rama Rajyam (2011)

A remake of the 1963 classic Lava Kusa, the Bapu-directed devotional movie revolved around Lord Rama's separation from his wife Sita. The film, featuring a classy performance from NBK, did well at the box office and impressed the target audience. It starred Nayanthara as the leading lady, which was one of its highlights.

Simha (2010)

Directed by ace filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, Simha was the highest grossing film of 2010 . An actioner, the film featured Balakrishna in a stunning new avatar that gave 'N' fans a reason to rejoice. A feast for the mass audience, it enjoys a cult following even today.

Aditya 369 (1991)

A science-fiction drama, Aditya 369 explored the concept of time travel and proved to be a game changer for the Telugu film industry. A roaring hit, it received tremendous critical acclaim and proved that NBK is not afraid to experiment. It had a stellar cast that included pan-India actor Amrish Puri, Mohini and Tinnu Anand

