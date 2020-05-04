Birthday special: 5 movies that make Trisha Krishnan a ‘Lady Superstar’

Trisha Krishnan is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after names in Tamil film industry. The ‘South Queen’ enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and sincere performances. She is quite active on social media and this has helped become the top choice of a section of the audience. On Monday, as Trisha turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that make her a ‘Lady Superstar’.

Abhiyum Naanum



Loosely-based on the Hollywood movie Father of the Bride, Abhiyum Naanum was a comedy-drama that revolved around the bond between a father and his daughter. The film featured a terrific performance from Trisha and helped her bag a Filmfare nomination. The cast included Prakash Raj and Ganesh Venkataraman.

Mankatha

A multi-starrer, Mankatha is considered to be one of the most successful movies of Trisha’s career. The film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, revolved around betting in cricket and clicked with the masses due to its stylish presentation. The biggie, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead, had stong cast that included Arjun, Raai Laxmi and Anjali.

Vinnaithaandi Varuaayaa

Widely regarded as the movie that propelled Trisha to superstardom, Vinnaithaandi Varuaayaa was an entertaining and a relatable romantic-drama that worked due to crackling chemistry between ‘Jessie’ and Simbu. It was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave with Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

Kodi

A political-thriller, Kodi featured Trisha in a negative role and served as strong proof of her abilities as a performer. The Dhanush starrer, directed by RS Duai Senthilkumar, received favourable reviews from critics and clicked with the target audience.

96

Considered to be the finest romantic movie of 2018, 96 emerged as a runaway hit and helped Tisha get her career back on track. Essaying the role of Vijay Sethupathi’s reel sweetheart, ‘Jaanu’ hit it out of the park with her effortless performance.