Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Konkona Sen Sharma is talent personified

There’s no denying the fact that Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most popular and respected actors in the Hindi film industry The powerhouse performer has impressed fans with her effective screen presence, outspoken nature and intelligent selection of roles. She has acted alongside some of the biggest names from Bollywood, proving she is a force to be reckoned with. On Thursday, as Konkona turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that bear testimony to her talent.

Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002)

Mr and Mrs Iyer, which was shot in English, revolved around what happens when a Tamil woman and a liberal Muslim become friends amid riots. The Aparna Sen-directed movie received rave reviews and gained a great deal of attention at an international level. The cast included Rahul Bose, Surekha Sikri, and Anjan Dutt.

Omkara (2006)

The Vishal Bharadwaj-directed Omkara featured the ace actor in the role of Saif Ali Khan’s wife and emerged as a runaway it at the box office. Konkana hit the right notes with her natural performance, leaving fans asking for more. It had a stellar cast headlined by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vivek Oberoi.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

The comedy-drama, which saw Konkana share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, received rave reviews due to its relatable plot and effective screenplay. The actor’s scenes with the Roy star were a major highlight of Wake Up Sid.

Luck By Chance (2009)

The Zoya Akhtar-directed movie revolved around the struggles faced by aspiring actors in the film industry and featured Konkana in the role of an up and coming actor. Her scenes with Farhan Akhtar come out quite well, emerging as the backbone of the film. It had a stellar supporting cast that included Hrithik Roshan , Sanjay Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor. The biggie did not do well at the box office despite receiving positive reviews.

Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

The Alankrita Shrivastava-helmed movie revolved around the secret lives of four women in search of freedom. It was initially banned by the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) for being ‘lady oriented’ but eventually hit the screens, receiving favourable reviews.