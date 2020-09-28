Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Ranbir Kapoor is a stellar performer

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest and most bankable young heroes in the Hindi film industry. The heart-throb enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence, impressive selection of roles and bindass personality.

'Sid' has starred in quite a few successful movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Monday, as he turns a year older, here is a look at five popular films that bear testimony to his talent.

Sanju (2018)

Sanju, which featured Ranbir as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and received rave reviews from all quarters. It revolved around difficult chapters of Baba's life and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. Ranbir did full justice to the role, leaving fans asking for more.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Helmed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Ranbir in the role of a young man who becomes a musical sensation after the death of a close friend. The romantic-drama struck a chord with its lifting soundtrack and engaging narrative, emerging as a big hit at the box office. It had a strong cast that included Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Barfi (2012)

Directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, Barfi was a romantic comedy that revolved around the exploits of a differently-abled young man and clicked with the target audience. The film, featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ileana as the leading ladies, was selected as India's entry to the Oscars but failed to make the cut.

Rockstar (2011)

A musical-drama, Rockstar revolved around the romantic journey of a musician and clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience because of its relatable storyline and impressive soundtrack. The Imtiaz Ali-helmed movie had a strong cast that included Aditi Rao Hydari, Kumund Mishra and Piyush Mishra.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

A cult film in its own right, Wake Up Sid featured Ranbir in the role of a spoiled brat and made a solid impact with its relatable plot and effective presentation. The film, featuring Konkana Sen Sharma as the leading lady, emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews from critics.

