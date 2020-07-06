Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Ranveer Singh is a synonym for success

There’s no denying the fact that Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest and most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The energetic hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his charming screen presence, lively image reel and impressive selection of roles. The heartthrob has worked with some of the most successful directors--- right from Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali—and proved his mettle. On Monday, as ‘Bajirao’ turns a year older, here is a look at five movie that prove he is a synonym for success.

Gully Boy (2019)

A smash hit, Gully Boy revolved around the street rap culture and proved to be a treat for a section of the audience. A runaway hit, it impressed critics with its effective plot and engaging presentation. The musical-drama had a strong cast that included Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin.

Padmaavat (2018)

One of the most controversial movies of 2018, Padmaavat featured Ranveer in the role of the dreaded Alauddin Khilji and turned out to be a gamechanger for the young star. It hit the right notes with its stunning production values and gripping screenplay and emerged as a blockbuster. It starred Deepika Padukone as the Rajput queen Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor played her reel husband.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

A Ranveer show all the way, Bajirao Mastani revolved around the personal life of Peshwa Bairao I and proved to be a smash hit. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, received rave reviews from all quarters and helped the star add a new dimension to his career.

Lootera (2013)

Featuring a classy performance from the livewire, Lootera is considered to be one of the finest movies of all time. Produced by Anurag Kashyap, the film made a decent impact at the box office despite not a massy affair. The stellar cast included Sonakshi Sinha and Vikrant Massey.

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

The film that marked the arrival of brand Ranveer, Band Baaja Baaraat was a romantic-comedy and revolved around what happens when a bindass young man tries to woo an aspiring wedding planner. A commercial success, it was remade in Tamil Aha Kalyanam with ‘Natural Star’ Nani in the lead.