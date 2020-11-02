Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Shah Rukh Khan is the 'King of Romance'

There's no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys an impressive fan following due to his charming screen presence, bindass nature and unique dialogue delivery. He has starred in quite a few popular films proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.

On Monday, as SRK turns a year older, here is a look at five popular films that make him the 'King of Romance'.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featured SRK and Kajol as the lead pair and revolved around what happens when a 'spoilt brat' falls in love with a young woman from a conservative family. A runaway hit at the box office, it is regarded as one of the greatest romantic movies of all time and still enjoys a cult following.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

A simple yet effective romantic-drama, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolved around the journey of two friends who fail to realise their feelings for each other. The film, marking Karan Johar's directorial debut, hit the right notes with its effective presentation and catchy songs. The blockbuster had a strong supporting cast that included Rani Mukerji, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Sana Saeed.

Main Hoon Na (2004)

A wholesome masala entertainer, Farah Khan's maiden film gave 'King Khan' the ideal platform to showcase his abilities as a performer and emerged as a smash hit at the box office. The scenes involving SRK and Sushmita 'Chandini' Sen clicked with the 'Gen Y' audience and emerged as the backbone of the film. Main Hoon Na was remade in Tamil as Aegan with Ajith Kumar in the lead. The remake, however, failed to recreate the magic of the original version.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

A moving tale of love and separation, Veer-Zaara featured SRK and powerhouse performer Priety Zinta in the role of ill-fated lovers and hit the right notes with its emotional storyline and classy music.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

An SRK show all the way, Om Shanti Om was a fitting tribute to the power of true love that revolved around what happens when a struggling/aspiring actor falls in love with a 'Lady Superstar'. The blockbuster is perhaps best remembered for its terrific climax that had shades of the yesteryear classics Karz and Madhumati