Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Sonu Sood is a solid performer

There's no denying the fact that Sonu Sood is a fairly popular name in the film industry. A self-made actor, he enjoys a decent following due to his impressive screen presence, helpful nature and sincere performances. The 'Punjab Da Munda' has acted in quite a few big movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Thursday, as Sood turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that bear testimony to his acting prowess.

Arundhati (Telugu, 2009)

Widely regarded as the film that established Sood as a bankable name in Telugu cinema, Arundhati was a fantasy-drama that revolved around what happens when an evil spirit is accidentally freed from its tomb. The film, starring Anushka Shetty in the titular role, featured Sood in the role of a womaniser and emerged as a big hit at the box office.

Dabangg (Hindi, 2010)

An actioner, Dabangg was one of the biggest hits of 2010 and proved to be a treat for the masses. The film featured Sood as the villain opposite Bollywood star Salman Khan and proved to be a gamechanger for 'Chedi Singh'. The biggie had a strong cast that included Arbaaz Khan, Vinod Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha.

Vishnuvardhana (Kannada, 2011)

The P Kumar-directed movie revolves around what happens when the protagonist steals a phone belonging to a goon. The film featured Sood as the antagonist opposite Sudeep. The movie was later remade in Bengali as Bachchan.

Julayi (Telugu, 2012)

A commercial success, Julayi featured Sood in the role of a thug who teams up with an unlikely ally to execute a bank robbery. Directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, the film had a strong cast that was headlined by 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun and Ileana. It was remade in Tamil as Saagasam with Prashanth in the lead. The remake, however, failed to live up to expectations.

Kung Fu Yoga (Mamdarin, 2017)

One of the most unforgettable movies of the actor's career, Kung Fu Yogi saw him act alongside none other than the legendary Jackie Chan. The action-comedy impressed the target audience and set the box office on fire.