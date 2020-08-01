Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Taapsee Pannu is a powerhouse performer

There's no denying the fact that Taapsee Pannu is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Hindi film industry. The 'Curly Beauty' enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence, bindass nature and bold onscreen image. She is also quite active on social media and this has helped her strengthen her bond with the aam aadmi. On Saturday, as Taapsee turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that make her a force to be reckoned with.

Pink (2016)

Widely regarded as the film that established Taapsee as a household name, Pink was a courtroom-drama that revolved around a woman's right to say 'no' and highlighted the importance of consent. The film featured a moving performance from 'Minal' and hit the right notes with its intense presentation. The cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari. Pink was later remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai with Shraddha Srinath essaying the role played by Taapsee in the Hindi version.

Mulk ( 2018)

A hard-hitting drama, Mulk featured Taapsee in the role of a confident advocate and marked her only collaboration with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The film, based on a real-life incident, highlighted the challenges faced by an Indian Muslim family and raised a few hard-hitting questions.

Badla (2019)

The young woman played a layered and complicated character in Badla, impressing fans with her sincere performance. The film, marking her second collaboration with Big B, received rave reviews from the target audience and emerged as a commercial success. It was a remake/adaptation of the Spanish-thriller The Invisible Guest.

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

A sleeper hit, Saand Ki Aankh featured Taapsee in the role of ace shooter Prakashi Tomar/'Revolver Dadi' and served as strong proof of her abilities as a performer. The film, produced by Anurag Kashyap, starred Bhumi Pednekar as the parallel lead.

Thappad (2020)

Featuring yet another brilliant performance from Taapsee, Thappad revolved around what happens when a man slaps his wife during a party. The film, which highlighted that there is no space for violence in a relationship, received rave reviews and exceeded expectations at the box office.