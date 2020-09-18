Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Upendra is the 'Real Star' of Kannada cinema

There's no denying the fact that Upendra is one of the most popular and outspoken stars in the Kannada film industry. A powerhouse performer, he has impressed a vast section of the audience with his bold body of work. striking screen presence and lively reel mannerisms. He has given the film industry some of its biggest hits, proving that he is in a league of his own. On Friday, as the 'Real Star' of Sandalwood turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Om (1995)

A gamechanger for Kannada cinema, Om was directed by Upendra and featured Shivrajkumar in the lead. A gangster-drama, it emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and received rave reviews from movie buffs. The cult classic, which is loosely based on the life of a real person, was later remade in Telugu as Omkaram with Rajasekhar in the lead. The Telugu version too was directed by Upendra.

Upendra (1999)

Directed by and starring Upendra in the lead, the psychological-thriller explored the core emotions associated with life and touched upon Maslow's hierarchy of needs. A cult film, it featured Raveena Tandon, Prema and Damini as the leading ladies.

Hollywood (2002)

Featuring Upendra in a triple role, Hollywood revolved around what happens when a robot decides to kill its creator. The Tamil blockbuster Enthiran (dubbed in Hindi as Robot) is considered to be a bit similar to the Kannada biggie.

H20 (2002)

One of the most controversial films of Upendra's career, H20 revolved around what happens when a Tamilian and a Kannadiga fall in love with a girl named Kaveri. It ruffled a few feathers with its political undertones, facing protests in Tamil Nadu as well as Karnataka. The cast included Prabhudeva and Priyanka Upendra.

Super (2010)

Another trademark Upendra starrer, Super was set in a futuristic India and featured Upendra in a surprising new avatar. A feast for the target audience, it received positive reviews from critics, emerging as a profitable venture. The film starred 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara as the leading lady, marking her Sandalwood debut.