Birthday special: 5 reasons that make Ajay Devgn a force to be reckoned with

Ajay Devgn is arguably one of the most popular stars in Hindi cinema. The intense actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and humble nature. On Thursday, as the hero turned a year older, here is a look at why he is a force to be reckoned with:

Versatility personified: During his stellar career, Devgn has acted in actioners like Singham and Shivaay and proved that he is machismo personified. At the same time, he has impressed fans with comedy movies such as Golmaal and Bol Bachchan and proved that he is a pro at tickling the funny bone. His impressive range as an artiste is one of the big reasons behind his success.

Crowd puller: While Devgn was not considered to be a crowd puller initially, over the years he has silenced his detractors with commercially successful movies like Omkara, Singham, Son of Sardaar and Tanhaji and proved that his star power is second to none.

Eye for good content: Devgn is not just a top-notch actor but an equally talented producer. In 2016, he grabbed a fair deal of attention with the Radhika Apte starrer Parched and proved that he has an eye for good content. He also backed the well-received Marathi movies Vitti Dandu and Apla Manus that featured veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead.

Up for multi-starrers: Devgn has worked in multi-starrers such as Lajja, Rajneeti and Total Dhamaal and this proves that he has no issues with sharing screen space with his contemporaries.

His time is now: Devgn has quite a few big movies in his kitty, which proves that his time is ‘NOW’. He will soon be making his Tollywood debut with the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. He will also be seen in the Amit Sharma-helmed Maidaan and Bhuj. Maidaan revolves around the life of footballer manager/ coach Syed Abdul Rahim and features Priyamani as the leading lady. On the other hand, Bhuj deals with the Indo-Pak war of 1971