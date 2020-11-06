Birthday special: 5 reasons why Kamal Haasan is an artiste par excellence

Kamal Haasan is arguably one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. On Saturday, as the outspoken star turns 65, here is a look at five reasons that make 'Nammavar' an inspiration for his fans.

He learned from the best: Kamal is a protege of the legendary K Balachander, widely regarded as a storyteller par excellence. 'KB Sir' gave him first major break with the 1975 release Apoorva Raagangal, opening new avenues for the then aspiring actor.

The two subsequently collaborated for films such as Avargal, Varumayin Niram Sivappu and 16 Vayathinile, emerging as a formidable combination. Kamal also worked with stalwarts such as Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and A Bhimsingh, learning from the best.

Not just a 'Tamil star': Kamal is often referred to as the 'greatest Kollywood actor' of all time'. This title, however, does not do justice to his abilities as 'Raja' has found success across industries. The actor made a solid impact in Tollywood with films such as Maro Charitra, Akali Rajyam and the entertaining Indrudu Chandrudu.

'Ulaga Nayagan' impressed the Mollywood and Sandalwood audience with Chanakyan and Maria My Darling, respectively, adding a new dimension his career. He also essayed a supporting role in the Bengali movie Kabita.

Original pan-India hero: Kamal found a fair deal of success in the Hindi film industry, breaking the language barrier like never before. He began his Bollywood journey with the blockbuster Ek Duuje Ke Liye, emerging as an overnight sensation. He proved to be the show stealer in Saagar, bagging the Filmfare award for 'Best Actor'.

Haasan received positive reviews for films such as Sadma and Abhay even though the film did not do well at the box office. A section of the audience, considers him to be the original pan-India hero.

Talent personified: Kamal is a multi-talented artiste in the truest sense. He has wielded the microphone for films such as Chachi 420, Hey Ram and the Vishwaroopam/Vishwaroopseries, proving that his a competent storyteller. He has also written lyrics, produced movies and done playback singing during his career.

Ready to experiment: The veteran actor has never hesitated to experiment with his reel image. He impressed one and all with his portrayal of the vertically-challenged Appu in Apoorva Sagodharargal. His performance as the aged freedom fighter Senapathi in Shankar's Indian too is considered to be a highlight of his career.

Fans also liked his performance in Chachi 420, which featured him in the role of a caring father who disguises himself as a woman to spend time with his daughter.

In 2008, Kamal surprised when he played 10 distinct roles in the KS Ravikumar-helmed Dasavathaaram, which opened to a good response at the box office.

He has 'still got it': Kamal remains a sought-after star despite the emergence of younger actors. He is busy hosting the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a show that has established him as the king on the small screen. He will soon be seen in Indian 2, a sequel to the previously-mentioned Indian.