Birthday special: 5 reasons why Rajinikanth is the pride of Indian cinema

There’s no denying the fact that Rajinikanth is one of the biggest cultural icons in the country. The ace actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his striking screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery and grand reel image. The artiste par excellence has starred in several popular films, proving that his box office stamina is second to none. On Saturday, as the ‘Superstar’ turns a year older, here is a look at five reasons that make him the pride of Indian cinema.

The ‘outsider’ who won hearts

Rajinikanth, born into a Maharashtrian family from Karnataka, became an inseparable part of Tamil cinema despite the fact he was an ‘outsider’ with no industry connection. The self-made sensation began his acting career with a supporting role in the 1975 release Apoorva Raangangal, impressing fans with his intense performance. He went on to act in movies such as Billa, Thee and Polladhavan, finding a foothold in the industry.

Pan-India artiste

Rajini made an impact in Telugu cinema with films such as Chilakamma Cheppindi, Ram Robert Rahim and Antuleni Katha. He acted alongside the iconic Sr NTR in Tiger, adding a new dimension to his career.

‘Thalaivar’ impressed the Bollywood audience with Andhaa Kanoon, Chaalbaaz and Hum. His special role in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Geraftaar too hit the right notes. Rajini acted in the popular Malayalam-Tamil bilingual movies Alavuddinum Albhuthavilakkum and Garjanai. He acted in a few Kannada movies with Priya, co-starring Ambareesh, being the pick of the lot. ‘Thalaivar’ has acted in a Bengali and an English film as well.

Good sense of humour

The mass hero has a good sense of humour and never hesitates to crack a joke at his expense, In 2010, he had trolled himself by saying that no one was ready to believe that he was romancing a much younger Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Enthiran/Robot. Many feel that the incident served as strong proof of his humble nature.

Versatility personified

Rajinikanth is widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the country. While he is best for his mass roles, the fact is that he has starred in popular comedies (Thillu Mullu, Chaalbaaz) and dramas (Avargal, Anbulla Rajinikanth) as well. He excelled in negative roles in films such as Aadu Puli Attam and 16 Vayathinile, proving his mettle. The star holds the distinction of acting in films made across four different formats (Black and White, Colour, 3D, and Motion Capture)

A force to be reckoned with

Rajinikanth, who helped Tamil cinema scale new heights with films such as Muthu and Kabali, remains the ‘Boss’ of Kollywood despite the emergence of young heroes such as Vijay and Ajith. The star’s 2018 release 2.0 collected a sensational 2.64 crore at the Chennai box office on the opening day, beating Thalapathy’s Sarkar. Petta too emerged as a success despite facing competition from Thala’s Viswasam.