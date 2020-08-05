Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Kajol movies

There’s no denying the fact that Kajol is one of the most popular and respected actresses in the Hindi film industry. The star enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances, impressive screen presence and bindass nature. She has starred in quite a few well-received movies and proved that success is her middle name. On Wednesday, as Kajol turns a year older, here is a look at five unforgettable films that make her a force to be reckoned with.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Widely regarded as the film that established Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘golden couple’ of Indian cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge revolved around what happens when a woman from a conservative background falls in love with a carefree young man. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film emerged as a blockbuster and attained cult status.

Dushman (1998)

Featuring Kajol in a double role, Dushman was an intense revenge-drama that made a fair impact at the box office. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, it was a remake of the Hollywood movie Eye For An Eye and received rave reviews from all corners. The cast included Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Anupam Shyam.

Gupt (1997)

A major commercial success, Gupt featured Kajol in a negative role and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The Bobby Deol starrer is widely regarded as one of the finest thrillers of the 1990s.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

A cult film in its own right, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a romantic-drama with an engaging presentation and youthful vibe. Helmed by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, it starred Kajol as the leading lady opposite ‘King Khan’ and did well at the box office. Kjo had planned to remake it as an animated movie (under the title Koochie Koochie Hota Hai) but ultimately dropped the plan

Fanaa (2006)

Featuring Kajol in the role of a visually-challenged Kashmiri woman, Fanaa made a solid impact with its impressive premise and effective screenplay. The film, starring Aamir Khan, had a strong cast that included Rishi Kapoor and Tabu.