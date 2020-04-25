Birthday special: 5 unforgettable songs that make Arijit Singh the choice of Gen Y

There’s no denying the fact that Arijit Singh is one of the biggest and sought-after singers in the Hindi film industry. The self-made singer, who is a product of the popular reality show Fame Gurukul, has emerged as the choice of ‘Gen Y’ because of his expressive voice and ability to connect with the masses. On Saturday, as the ‘master of melody’, turns a year older, we take a look at some popular songs that made him a force to be reckoned with.

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

One of the most emotional tracks of 2013, Tum Hi Ho worked because of the pain in Arijit’s voice and its relatable lyrics. Many feel that the number was one of the main highlights of Aashiqui 2 and added a new dimension to its gripping plot.

Muskurane (Citylights)

An underrated gem, Muskurane spoke about the emotional side off a romantic relationship and highlighted the importance of good companionship. Arijit did full justice to Rashmi Singh’s simple yet meaningful lyrics and helped the number hit the right notes.

Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse (Jackpot)

A surprise hit, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse. was sensous and soothing in equal parts and this helped it strike a chord with the audience. The video featured Sunny Leone at her glamorous best, which worked in its favour.

Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

The Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured several touching songs that added a new dimension to the viewing experience. It was, however, the heartbreaking Channa Mereya that emerged as the pick of the lot. The song became an instant hit the second Arijit sang the line ‘achha chalta hoon’ in his passionate voice and left the audience spellbound. The crackling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma upped the recall value of the song big time.

Gerua (Dilwale)

A lifting song, Gerua received rave reviews from all corners and helped Arijit add another memorable song to his kitty.