Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

There's no denying the fact that Subhash Ghai is one of the most celebrated names in the Hindi film industry. The veteran enjoys a strong fan following due to his compelling brand of storytelling and impressive body of work. He has wielded the microphone for some of Bollywood's biggest hits, proving that the success is his middle name. On Monday, as the director turns 77, here is a look at some of his finest films.

Kalicharan (1976)

'The Showman' made his directorial debut with the action-drama Kalicharan, which revolved around the hunt for a dangerous kingpin named 'Lion'. It featured Shatrughan Sinha in two distinct roles--a brave cop and his lookalike-- and proved to be a gamechanger for him. The blockbuster had a compelling screenplay that catered to the mass audience. Post Kalicharan, he reunited with 'Shotgun' for Vishwanath, which attained cult status because of its explosive dialogues.

Karz (1980)

The cult classic explored the concept of reincarnation and featured Rishi Kapoor in the role of musical sensation with a tragic past life. It clicked with the younger generation because of his top-notch production values and intense performances. The film featured chartbusters such as Om Shanti Om, Dard-e-Dil and Ek Haseena Thi, which were an integral part of the narrative. The movie had an impressive cast that included Simi Garewal, Tina Munim, Raj Kiran and Pran. Karz, an adaptation of the 1975 movie The Reincarnation of Peter Proud, was later remade in 2008 as Karzzz with Himesh Reshammiya in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om is perceived to be a tribute to Ghai's film.

Hero (1983)

The ace filmmaker helped Jackie Shroff begin his Bollywood career on an impressive note when he collaborated with 'Bindass Bhidu' for Hero, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The young star's dialogue delivery, which had a distinct tapori touch, and the timeless songs helped Hero attain cult status. The Ding Dong song in particular became quite popular due to its quirky lyrics. The film was remade in Telugu as Vikram, which marked Nagarjuna's big-screen debut. Ghai was also associated with its 2015 Hindi remake, which starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in the lead.

Ram Lakhan (1989)

Ghai, who had previously wielded the microphone for multi-starrers Krodhi and Vidhaata, proved again that he knew the art of handling an ensemble cast when he directed Anil Kapoor and Shroff in Ram Lakhan. The film emerged as a massive blockbuster as it featured pretty much everything--right from romance to twists-- that one would expect from a 'masala; entertainer. The film's soundtrack, composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal was one of its biggest assets as it featured instant chartbusters such as Mere Do Anmol Ratan and My Name is Lakhan.

Saudagar (1991)

Ghai, who had previously teamed up with Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar for Vidhaata and Karma, reunited with 'Saab' for the unforgettable Saudagar. The film created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it featured Raaj Kumar, who had previously acted alongside the legend in Paigham, as the parallel lead. The blockbuster proved to be a memorable affair for Ghai as it helped him win his first Filmfare Award for 'Best Director'.

Khal Nayak (1993)

The actioner was a complete departure from a Karz or a Ram Lakhan as it dealt with the life of a 'hardened criminal'. Sanjay Dutt did full justice to the role of Balu, the textbook definition of an anti-hero, and gave strong proof of his acting prowess. Ghai brought his A-game to the table as everything about the film--right from the intense fight scenes to the provocative Choli Ke Peechey song-- was as right as rain. The cast included Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Ramy Krishnan and Anupam Kher.

Pardes (1997)

The musical drama explored the cultural differences between an NRI and his lover, from a conservative Indian family. Pardes hit the right notes because of Shah Rukh Khan's crackling chemistry with Mahima Chaudhry and its patriotic undertones. The film featured the lifting track I Love My India, which emerged as a massive hit due to its effective lyrics. Pardes fared well at the box office with many describing it as one of the most underrated films of SRK's career.

Taal (1999)

The musical masterpiece featured Aishwarya Rai in the lead role and established her as a household name. Its engaging narrative revolved around an innocent young woman who makes it big in the music industry shortly after breaking up with her lover over a misunderstanding. Ghai extracted a stellar performance from 'Aish', which made it easier for the audience to relate to her character's emotionally-draining journey. The reel Manasi was ably supported by Akshaye Khanna, who played her lover and Anil Kapoor. Taal's soundtrack proved to be its biggest asset as each song--right from the title track to Ramta Jogi-- floored fans and took the narrative forward.