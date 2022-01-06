Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming projects

A R Rahman is inarguably one of Indian cinema's finest music composers. The internationally-renowned artist, who won an Oscar for his work in Slumdog Millionaire, is regarded as a synonym for greatness as his tunes stay with listeners and have a universal appeal. The maestro, who began his career nearly three decades ago, remains a sought-after name despite the emergence of younger talent. On Thursday, as the 'Mozart of Madras' turns 55, here is a look at some of his most talked about upcoming projects.

Malayankunju (Malayalam)

Rahman, who made an impact in Malayalam cinema with Yodha, is set to return to Mollywood with actor Fahadh Faasil's new movie. His tunes and background score will be an integral part of the thriller's narrative. It is slated to hit the screens in February.

Ponniyin Selvan ( Tamil)

ARR and Mani Ratnam, who previously collaborated for films such as Roja, Dil Se and Guru, have reunited for the filmmaker's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film's soundtrack is likely to cater to a class audience and has situational appeal, which is regarded as a hallmark of a film helmed by the Bombay director. The biggie has a stellar cast headlined by Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi.

Heropanti 2 ( Hindi)

Heropanti 2, which marks Rahman's first collaboration with Tiger Shroff, is an action-thriller that caters to an urban mass audience. It is likely to have a youth-centric soundtrack, along the lines of the one featured in Heropanti and War. The film features Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Tadap, as the leading lady.

Ayalaan (Tamil)

Rahman, who impressed fans with his work in I and 2.0, is set to return to the sci-fi genre with this Sivakarthikeyan-starrer. The film has become the talk of the town with Vera Maari track, sung by the ace composer himself. This was his first Tamil song as a singer since Singapenney from the 2019 release Bigil.

Pippa (Hindi)

The maestro is set to compose for the Siddharth Roy Kapur-backed Pippa, a period war drama that features Ishaan Khatter in the lead. He recently revealed that he was drawn to the story due to its 'human connect'. Pippa will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame.