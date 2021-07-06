Birthday special: Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

Ranveer Singh is arguably one of the most sought-after stars in the Hindi film industry, an actor who has emerged as the choice of the masses due to his charismatic personality and quirky fashion sense. The livewire, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed box office sensation Gully Boy, has a packed schedule over the next few months. On Tuesday, as Ranveer turns 36, here is a look at his upcoming movies.

83

The young heart-throb plays former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan-helmed 83, which revolves around India's triumph in the 1983 cricket world cup. Its first look poster, which was released some time ago, created a buzz among fans because of Ranveer's resemblance to 'Paaji'. The film has a stellar cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tamil actor Jiiva, Saqib Saleem and Deepika Padukone.

Sooryavanshi

The mass hero is set to reprise the role of the 'bad cop' Simmba in Sooryavanshi, which features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif are also part of director Rohit Shetty's magnum opus.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is touted to be a social comedy and revolves around the life of the quirky Gujarati protagonist, played by the 'birthday boy'. It has been produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in Band Baajaa Baarat, which marked the Befikre actor's big-screen debut. It stars Shalini Pandey, who rose to fame with her work in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, as the leading lady and is the first major Bollywood movie of her career.

Cirkus

The Rohit Shetty-helmed comedy entertainer is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic tale The Comedy of Errors and features Ranveer in two distinct roles. The inside talk is that it will feature pretty much everything — right from rib-tickling comic punches to goofy reel antics — that one expects from a flick helmed by the Golmaal director. Cirkus stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Ranveer.