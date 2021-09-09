Birthday special: Are you looking forward to these upcoming Akshay Kumar movies?

Akshay Kumar is arguably one of the biggest and most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The self-made star is loved by one and all due to his gripping screen presence and engaging performances. He's starred in quite a few blockbusters—right from Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi to 2.0, proving that success is his middle name. The mass hero, who began his career nearly 30 years ago, remains a force to be reckoned with despite the rise of younger stars. On Thursday, as ‘Akki’ turns 54, here is a look at five upcoming movies that may prove to be a treat for ‘Khiladi’ fans.

Sooryavanshi

The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Akshay’s first collaboration with top filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The actioner is a part of the director’s ‘Cop Universe’ and it features the actor in the role of a brave police officer. The flick was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is likely to be released in theatres once the Covid-`19 situation improves in Maharashtra.

Atrangi Re

Akshay will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan and Tamil star Dhanush in this Aanand L Rai-helmed romantic drama, which is set in the Hindi heartland. The film is likely to have a relatable storyline and cater to the family audience.

Prithviraj

Akshay is set to play the legendary king Rai Pithora/Prithviraj in director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s magnum opus. The period drama has been shot on a big budget and it is likely to hit the screens this November. The biggie has an impressive cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar.

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay will be seen in a ‘massy’ new avatar in the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey, which is touted to be an adaptation of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda. The film features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading ladies. It has been directed by Farhad Samji, who garnered attention when he wielded the microphone for Housefull 4.

Cinderella

The star is set to step into Vishnu Vishal’s shoes for the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil thriller Ratsasan. The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, who previously directed Akshay in the recently-released Bellbottom, and feature a chilling storyline.

Akshay also has Ram Setu and the family drama Raksha Bandhan in his kitty. There have been talks of him teaming up with Sudha Kongara for the Hindi remake of her Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru.