Birthday Special | Dhanush movies to look forward to

There’s no denying the fact that Dhanush is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Tamil film industry. An artiste par excellence, ‘D’ has impressed a vast section of the audience with his remarkable versatility, striking screen presence and bold selection of roles. He starred in quite a few critically-acclaimed movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Tuesday, as the VIP hero turns a year older, here is a look at his upcoming movies.

Atrangi Re

The third Hindi movie of Dhanush’s illustrious career, Atrangi Re is a romantic-drama that celebrates the essence of life in the smaller cities. The movie has been directed by Aanand L Rai, who had helmed the star’s first Bollywood film Raanjhanaa (dubbed in Tamil as Ambikapathy). The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Jagame Thanthiram

Directed by maverick filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thanthiram is a gangster drama that features Dhanush in a new avatar. The Penguin producer had recently revealed that the film is quite different from the actor’s previous gangster flicks and boasts of a terrific soundtrack. The biggie has a stellar cast that includes Aishwarya Lekshmi and Game Of Thrones actor James Cosmo.

Karnan

Karnan, which is likely to have a gripping and intense storyline, has been directed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame and features ‘D’ in the titular role. The film’s first look poster is slated to be released today.

Naan Rudran

Dhanush is gearing up to begin work on his latest directorial venture Naan Rudran. The film, which is expected to have a period setting, features Tollywood star Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. He had previously wielded the microphone for the Rajkiran-Revathy starrer Pa Paandi, which emerged as a hit and received rave reviews from the target audience. Fans are bound to have high expectations from Naan Rudran.