Birthday special: Five critically-acclaimed movies that prove Preity Zinta is a solid performer

Preity Zinta is arguably one of the most popular and respected actors in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoyed a strong fan following in the late 90s and the early 2000s due to her impressive selection of roles, glamourous reel image and effective screen presence. She acted alongside the biggest names in Bollywood and proved her mettle. On Sunday, as Preity turns 46, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to her talent.

Kya Kehna (2000)

The Kundan Shah-helmed movie emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews for highlighting the sensitive issue of pre-marital pregnancy. The film featured Preity in the role of a bubbly young woman, giving her ample scope to showcase her abilities as a performer. The drama had a stellar cast that included Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachud Singh and Anupam Kher.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

Widely regarded as one of the most challenging films of Preity’s career, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke was one of the first major Hindi movies to deal with the issue of surrogacy. It featured ‘PZ’ in the role of a sex worker, who becomes a surrogate mother following a twist of fate. The cast of biggie was headlined by Salman Khan with Rani Mukerji playing the role of his wife.

Armaan (2003)

The underrated movie Armaan proved to be an unconventional experience for ‘PZ’ fans as it featured the ace actor in a negative role, helping her experiment with her reel image. The drama, which highlighted the arrogant ways of a ‘spoilt’ young woman, received rave reviews for the top-notch performances and impressive production values. Armaan, however, did not do too well at the box office.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

The romantic-drama featured Preity in the role of a bubbly MBA student who falls in love with a terminally-ill friend and proved to be a gamechanger for ‘Naina’. The actor complemented her co-stars SRK and Saif while upping the quirkiness quotient when when needed. The film, which emerged as a commercial success, has attained cult status over the years.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

The romantic-drama, which revolved around the journey of two star-crossed lovers, hit the right notes due to Preity’s crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. Many feel, her scenes with the ‘King of Romance’ added depth to the narrative, helping the Yash Chopra-helmed biggie emerge as a commercial success.