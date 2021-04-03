Birthday special: Have you seen these 5 Prabhudeva-directed movies?

Prabhudeva is arguably one of the most popular stars in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work. He has worked with the biggest names from the film fraternity--right from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar-- proving that he is an 'A-lister'. On Saturday, as PD turns a year older, here is a look at five popular movies that prove he is a talented director.



Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (Telugu, 2005)



The romantic comedy featured Siddharth and Trisha as the lead pair and hit the right notes with its engaging storyline. The perception is that it was loosely based on the Bollywood classic Maine Pyar Kiya, which established Salman Khan as a household name. Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana was later remade in nine languages and became a cult film. The Hindi remake Ramaiya Vastavaiya was directed by Prabhudeva himself and starred Girish Kumar-Shruti Haasan in the lead.

Also read: Birthday special: 5 upcoming Ajay Devgn movies to look forward to

Shankar Dada Zindabad (Telugu, 2007)



The film was a remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Lage Raho Munna Bhai and a sequel to the Tollywood hit Shankar Dada MBBS. It featured Chiranjeevi in the lead and highlighted the relevance of Gandhian principles. The film starred Karishma Kotak as the leading lady and was one of the most important releases of her career. Shankar Dada Zindabad did not do too well at the box office despite creating a buzz among fans.

Wanted (Hindi, 2009)



Prabhudeva collaborated with Bollywood star Salman Khan for the action-packed Wanted, the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Pokiri. The film emerged as a big hit with the 'Ek Ehsaan' dialogue becoming popular among the masses. It had a stellar cast that included Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj and Mahesh Manjrekar.



Rowdy Rathore (Hindi, 2012)



Prabhudeva continued his tryst with commercial potboilers when he wielded the microphone for Rowdy Rathore, the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster Vikramarkudu. The actioner set the box office on fire while receiving rave reviews for its 'massy' screenplay. Akshay Kumar's action scenes and the catchy songs were major highlights of Rowdy Rathore.

R... Rajkumar (Hindi, 2013)



The commercial entertainer had a 'masaledaar' storyline, which revolved around what happens when an aimless young man falls in love with a charismatic young woman and proved to be a treat for the masses. R... Rajkumar did decent business at the box office and proved to be a gamechanger for Shahid Kapoor.