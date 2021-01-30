Birthday special: Have you seen these 5 Priyadarshan movies?

There’s no denying the fact that Priyadarshan is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Indian cinema. The ace storyteller enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work and box office stamina. He has worked with some of the most decorated names from various industries and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. On Saturday, as ‘Priyan’ turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Kanchivaram (Tamil, 2008)

The National award-winning drama, which revolved around the plight of silk weavers from Kanchipuram, received rave reviews for his realistic depiction of a sensitive issue. Actor Prakash Raj’s performance proved to be a major highlight of the film. Kanchivaram had an impressive supporting cast that included Shriya Reddy, Vimal and Sampath Raj.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Hindi, 2007)

The biggie, which was a remake/adaptation of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, revolved around the journey of a woman who undergoes a shocking transformation because of a disorder. The blockbuster featured a liberal dose of ‘masala’, which helped it click with the aam janta. Bhool Bhulaiyaa had a stellar cast headlined by Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar.

Virasat (Hindi, 1997)

The Anil Kapoor-starrer, which was an adaptation of the Tamil movie Thevar Magan, emerged as a big hit at the box office while receiving rave reviews from critics. The phenomenal response to the film opened new avenues for Priyadarshan, establishing him as a bankable name in Hindi cinema.

Kaalapani (Malayalam, 1996)

Widely regarded as one of the finest films of the director’s career, Kaalapani was a hard-hitting drama with strong patriotic undertones. The story of the film revolved around the journey of a doctor who is deported to a ‘Cellular Jail’ in Port Blair. Kaalapani had a stellar cast headlined by Mohanlal, Tabu and Bollywood actor Amrish Puri.

Thalavattam (Malayalam, 1987)

Thalavattam, which featured a gripping performance from the ‘Complete Actor’, was a moving drama that highlighted the challenges faced by the protagonist after the death of his girlfriend. It was later remade in Hindi and Tamil as Kyon Ki and Manasukkul Mathappu.