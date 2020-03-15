Birthday special: Upcoming films of Alia Bhatt fans are excited about

There's no denying the fact that Alia Bhatt is one of the most promising young stars in the Hindi film industry. The versatile performer enjoys a strong fan following because of her impressive screen presence and power-packed performances. On Sunday, as Bollywood's favourite 'Student' turns a year older, here is a look at the films in her kitty.

RRR

Alia is paired opposite 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan in this SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and features 'Young Tiger' Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Kollywood actor Samuthirakani. RRR is slated to hit screens in multiple languages on January 8, 2021.

Sadak 2

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to the cult film Sadak and features a hard-hitting story line. The movie has a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is likely to hit screens this July.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

This biting biographical crime-drama features Alia in the role of a young girl, who becomes a brothel madam after being forced to enter the flesh trade. Many feel the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed biggie has the potential to help the Raazi heroine scale new heights. The film has an impressive cast that also includes Shantanu Maheshwari of XXX fame and Vijay Raaz.

Brahmastra

One of the biggest movies of the year, Brahmastra has piqued the curiosity as it marks Alia's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The Karan Johar-backed magnum opus, being directed by Ayaan Mukerji of Wake Up Sid fame, features a stellar supporting cast that includes 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan and Tollywood star Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on December 4 this year.