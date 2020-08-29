'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passes away

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman passes away

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 29 2020, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 08:18 ist
Actor Chadwick Boseman. Credit: AFP Photo

Chadwick Boseman, the star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," has died from colon cancer, his publicist told AFP Friday.

Boseman, who was in his 40s, had not publicly discussed his condition -- which was first diagnosed in 2016 -- and continued to work on major Hollywood films.

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said a statement posted to Boseman's social media accounts. "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

 

 

