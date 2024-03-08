'Blink' movie review: Brilliantly executed time-travel sci-fi drama

Director:Srinidhi Bengaluru
Cast:Dheekshith Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande
The first film on time travel I watched as a kid was the Telugu film, Aditya 369. I was so amused by it, I would watch it every time it played on television. It was the first film on the subject to be made in India. I was similarly amused after watching Blink, written and directed by debut filmmaker, Srinidhi Bengaluru.
An edge-of-the seat sci-fi thriller drama, Blink follows Apurva (Dheekshith Shetty) who survives on money earned from doing odd-jobs and is also financially dependent on his girlfriend, Swapna (Mandara Battalahalli). They have shared interests in art and theatre. Although Apurva’s life isn’t luxurious, it is comfortable. However, when a peculiar middle-aged man enters his life upon discovering his unique ability to control his blinking, his life turns upside down. The man continues to follow Apurva and gives him hints about his dark past. He also begins seeing a man who looks like himself.
Suresh Anagalli and Dheekshith Shetty in 'Blink'.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The film takes some time to pick up but once it gathers pace, it doesn't slow down. The 136-minute film switches continuously between the present and the past. The creation of time travel and suspense, coupled with strong emotions will make you extremely curious. As the film progresses, it begins to get complicated, sometimes even leaving you confused. But its beauty lies in the complications.
Blink is not an ordinary commercial film. It is brilliantly written. The time travel narrative plays out seamlessly along with music, poetry and theatre. The effort that went into making it a technically sound film is abundantly apparent. The VFX is not jarring. The music and cinematography deserve a mention. Chaitra J Achar is compelling in her role. Dheekshith Shetty whose previous film, KTM was unimpressive, impresses in this one. All the other actors stand out in their performances.
For a first-time filmmaker to deliver a film like Blink is astounding. After 2023 gave the Kannada industry fresh faces, 2024 continues to surprise. A new generation of promising filmmakers — in both art-house and mainstream narratives — is rising.
(Published 08 March 2024, 15:03 IST)