'Blink' movie review: Brilliantly executed time-travel sci-fi drama

The film takes some time to pick up but once it gathers pace, it doesn't slow down. The 136-minute film switches continuously between the present and the past. The creation of time travel and suspense, coupled with strong emotions will make you extremely curious. As the film progresses, it begins to get complicated, sometimes even leaving you confused. But its beauty lies in the complications.

Blink is not an ordinary commercial film. It is brilliantly written. The time travel narrative plays out seamlessly along with music, poetry and theatre. The effort that went into making it a technically sound film is abundantly apparent. The VFX is not jarring. The music and cinematography deserve a mention. Chaitra J Achar is compelling in her role. Dheekshith Shetty whose previous film, KTM was unimpressive, impresses in this one. All the other actors stand out in their performances.

For a first-time filmmaker to deliver a film like Blink is astounding. After 2023 gave the Kannada industry fresh faces, 2024 continues to surprise. A new generation of promising filmmakers — in both art-house and mainstream narratives — is rising.