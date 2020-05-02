‘Bobbili Puli’ retro review: This Sr NTR starrer is a classic actioner

Movie: Bobbili Puli

Cast: Sr NTR, Sridevi and Allu Ramaligaiah

Director: Dasari Narayana Rao

Language: Telugu

The Sr NTR-Sridevi starrer Bobbili Puli is widely regarded as one of the most popular action movies of the 1980s. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, revolves around what happens when a celebrated army officer takes on the corrupt and fights for justice. The basic plot is quite simple but features enough ‘masala’ to keep fans hooked. Its impact is enhanced by the deft screenplay which relies on ‘showing’ rather than telling and hits the right motes. The sequences focusing on the hero’s fall from grace have been executed competently but might not click with the Gen Y audience.

Bobbili Puli, however, reaches the next level the second ‘Annagaru’ transforms into the titular vigilante. The ‘pillars of society’ scene is one for the ages as it is thought-provoking and engaging in equal parts. The romantic scenes between Sr NTR and Sridevi pack a punch despite the age difference between the two. It is, however, the iconic courtroom scene right towards the end that proves to be the biggest attraction of the cult classic.

Coming to performances, Sr NTR is the heart and soul of Bobbili Puli. His powerful act proves that even at (nearly) 60, he was the undisputed ‘Mahanayakudu’ of Telugu cinema. His powerful voice elevates the action big time especially in the above-mentioned court scene.

Sridevi complements the reel Krishna reasonably well and delivers the goods when needed. Allu Ramaligaiah is simply fantastic in the lighter sequences and lets his lively body language do the talking. The supporting cast, featuring the likes of Rao Gopal Rao and Kaikala Satyanarayana, serves its purpose and this helps the movie reach its full potential.

The music, composed by JV Raghavulu and K Chakravarthy, is top notch and ups the recall value of Bobbili Puli. The Janani track in particular stands out with its touching lyrics. The cinematography is upto the mark as the film does not feel dated even today. The action choreography is another high point of the flick. The fight scene between Sr NTR and Bob Christo works due to its raw intensity.

The other technical aspects are decent.

To conclude, Bobbili Puli is a feast for movie buffs that proves Sr NTR might have been the original ‘mass hero’ of Telugu cinema.