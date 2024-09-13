Bobby Deol to do what he does best, to play deadly villain against Vijay in 'Thalapathy 69'

The news is official: as reported yesterday, the announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's final film is out and has sparked mixed emotions worldwide. Fans are elated to witness their idol's 69th movie, produced by KVN Productions, marking his final appearance before he bids farewell to cinema.

The action-packed movie is being directed by a highly acclaimed filmmaker H Vinoth whose previous works have received widespread acclaim for their gripping storytelling and innovative action sequences.

While the production team has been tight-lipped about other details, including the film’s title, cast and the release date. DH has learnt that Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been finalised as the primary villain in this high-energy action film opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

This move by the makers is expected to generate significant excitement among fans and film industry experts. According to sources familiar with the project, the film will feature an unprecedented showdown between Vijay and Bobby Deol as fearsome villain.