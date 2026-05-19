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Bobby Deol’s ‘Bandar’ trailer set to release on May 21

The teaser alone has everyone hooked, giving us a wild, gritty look into a dark and chaotic world that you can't help but want to see more of.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:06 IST
Entertainment NewsTrendingBobby DeolFilmyzilla

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