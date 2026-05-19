Bobby Deol’s ‘Bandar’ trailer set to release on May 21

<p><em>Bandar</em> is easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, and every single update from the movie further elevates the hype even more. People are already buzzing about it because it’s the very first time we're seeing director <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/i-know-what-happens-when-my-film-goes-for-certification-anurag-kashyap-on-fear-and-censorship-in-filmmaking-3881693">Anurag Kashyap</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/alpha-alia-bhatt-bobby-deols-spy-thriller-set-for-july-release-3925050">Bobby Deol</a> joining hands for a project.</p><p>The teaser alone has everyone hooked, giving us a wild, gritty look into a dark and chaotic world that you can't help but want to see more of. With anticipation growing rapidly and the release date inching closer, excitement around the film is only getting stronger.</p>.<p>Now, the makers are gearing up for the next big reveal as they prepare to unveil the grand and explosive trailer of Bandar on May 21.</p>.Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar', featuring Bobby Deol in lead, to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.<p>The film’s teaser had already sparked major conversations across social media with Bobby Deol’s wild retro-rockstar avatar, gritty visuals, emotional chaos, and the dark, unpredictable world crafted by the makers.</p><p>The trailer is expected to offer another powerful glimpse into the intense world of <em>Bandar</em>.</p><p>The film also features a strong ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.</p>.<p>Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, <em>Bandar</em> is the kind of film Anurag Kashyap built his name on.</p><p>Dark, unflinching, morally slippery. Not interested in telling you what to think. Very interested in making sure you can't look away.</p><p><em>Bandar</em> is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the acclaimed duo behind <em>Paatal Lok, Kohra </em>and <em>Udta Punjab</em>. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar releases in cinemas worldwide on 5th June 2026.</p>