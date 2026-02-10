<p>Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has received a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding crores of rupees following which the security around him has been beefed up.</p><p>Ranveer received the threat on Monday.</p>.FIR filed against Ranveer Singh in Bengaluru for mimicking sacred spirit worshipped in coastal Karnataka.<p>The police have beefed up security around Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone.</p><p>The incident comes days after miscreants suspected to be belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate opened fire outside the residence of filmmaker and TV presenter Rohit Shetty.</p><p>The threat to Ranveer comes in the wake of the successful reception of <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dhurandhar-tops-netflix-global-chart-ranks-no-1-in-pakistan-3890121">Dhurandhar</a></em>, which is one of the biggest Box Office hits in recent times. </p><p>The Mumbai Police has not commented on the investigations.</p>