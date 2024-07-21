Bollywood has become a circus, says 'Mirzapur' actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya

It is a pre-conceived notion that if you have to cast someone for a negative role, the actor has to be dark, and it has to be a fair person if the character is a positive one. It is actually unacceptable for the Indian society as you will not find too many people with fair skin tone. I did face such discrimination. I was initially rejected for a TV series called Undekhi as I am dark skinned and the character was a positive one. The director of the show had later admitted during an interview that I was initially rejected because of my skin tone. However, later they approached me again, and I did the role. This issue is deep-rooted in our society as my son, who is also dark skinned, often gets teased in the school for his skin colour. Some of my friends still tease me for the same. This is because of lack of basic moral education. These things need to be taught to kids at the school level, otherwise, you will continue to see a white guy playing the role of Lord Krishna by artificially making the actor dark skinned.