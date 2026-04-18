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Bollywood's shifting gaze: The missing Kashmiri voice

In the 1960s and ’70s, Kashmir in Hindi cinema was largely an aesthetic idea.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:15 IST
bollywoodKashmir

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