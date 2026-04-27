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'Bollywood should stop doing PR': Karan Johar slams publicity overdrive, urges actors to 'let their work speak for themselves'

Criticising the use of paid publicity by Bollywood, Karan Johar emphasises that the industry will be better off if PR and marketing are not over used.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 05:26 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodKaran JoharTrending NowFilmyzilla

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