Bollywood's Harvey Weinstein will be exposed: Somy Ali

Former Hindi cinema actress Somy Ali has put out a social media post indicating that the “Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood” would be exposed.
Somy Ali, a Pakistani-American, is an ex-girlfriend of Bollywood star Salman Khan.
Writing as “realsomyali” on Instagram, she shared a silhouette still, and posted: "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan”.
She also tagged Aishwarya, the wife of actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
