Bollywood's Weinstein will be exposed: Somy Ali

Bollywood's Harvey Weinstein will be exposed: Somy Ali

'The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth', she wrote

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 30 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 21:44 ist
Somy Ali. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Hindi cinema actress Somy Ali has put out a social media post indicating that the “Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood” would be exposed.

Somy Ali, a Pakistani-American, is an ex-girlfriend of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Writing as “realsomyali” on Instagram, she shared a silhouette still, and posted: "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan”.

She also tagged Aishwarya, the wife of actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 