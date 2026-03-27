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Boman Irani’s cheeky take on Trump’s ‘Iranis’ talk sets social media on fire

Jesting about the shared surname, the actor suggested a comedic diplomatic coalition as the ultimate peace-brokering team.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsDonald TrumpTrendingBoman IraniFilmyzilla

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