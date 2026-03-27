<p>While the world keeps an eagle eye on the ongoing crisis in West Asia, reports of POTUS Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed peace negotiations have set the internet ablaze. However, it was Bollywood actor Boman Irani who truly broke the internet with his witty take on the situation.</p><p>Adding a dash of humour to the heavy headlines, actor Boman Irani joked that he, Smriti Irani and Aruna Irani should handle the negotiations instead. Jesting about the shared surname, the actor suggested a comedic diplomatic coalition as the ultimate peace-brokering team.</p>.Excise duties on petrol, diesel cut as crude oil prices continue to rise amid West Asia crisis.<p>Reacting to Donald Trump expressing interest in hosting negotiations with “Iranis,” Boman dropped a cheeky video that plays right into the mix-up. </p><p>Posting a video on Instagram, which he captioned, “The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump.” In the video, he says, “So, as you may know, it’s going viral that Mr Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smriti ji, Aruna Irani ji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace.”</p>.<p>He also added, “I have only one problem, I won’t go to Washington. I think it would be best if Trump sahab and his delegation come to Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll feed them dhansak, custard and other food. But if they bring along a big gas cylinder, I think it’ll make life very smooth for all of us.” Boman ended the video with a sarcastic smile and a thumbs-up.</p>.DH Evening Brief | Trump looking to end Iran war in coming weeks?; PM Modi to discuss preparedness with CMs amid West Asia conflict.<p>Boman aced his wit and humour with his signature pun, turning the geopolitical moment into light-hearted banter, blurring the line between 'Irani', the surname, and Iran the nation. His remark was playful, sharp and very on-brand for someone who’s always known how to land a punchline without raising his voice.</p><p>His post attracted numerous reactions from netizens and his friends from the showbiz industry. Reacting to the video, Sameera Reddy posted laughter emojis. “Bigly of you sir,” commented Siddharth with a salute emoji. Farhan Akhtar and Grammy winner Ricky Kej also posted their reactions. German actress Suzanne Bernert couldn’t hide her amusement, commenting, “Boman...too good yaar,” while a wave of likes poured in from high-profile figures like Allu Sneha Reddy, Priyamani and others.</p>